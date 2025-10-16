403
Turkey assigns coordinator to supervise Gaza relief efforts
(MENAFN) Türkiye has named Ambassador Mehmet Gulluoglu as the humanitarian aid coordinator for Palestine to ensure the effective delivery and management of the country’s assistance to Gaza, according to diplomatic sources on Thursday.
Türkiye is mobilizing its resources to expedite humanitarian aid, provide temporary shelters for displaced civilians, and support the reconstruction of the conflict-affected enclave, the sources added.
Ambassador Gulluoglu and his team arrived in Gaza on Wednesday to oversee the coordination and monitoring of Türkiye’s humanitarian efforts, ensuring close cooperation with local authorities, relevant institutions, and international partners.
His responsibilities include assessing priority needs and required materials in Gaza, coordinating with UN agencies and supporting their ongoing operations, facilitating efficient aid delivery from Türkiye, consulting with local authorities regarding shipments via Egypt and Jordan, and expanding Türkiye’s medical support for Gaza, including patient evacuations for treatment.
Türkiye has a longstanding record of providing impartial humanitarian aid to those affected by conflicts, natural disasters, and mass displacements, regardless of language, religion, race, or gender.
Situated in a region frequently impacted by crises, Türkiye has offered significant assistance to neighboring countries, notably Palestine and Syria.
Since the onset of Israeli attacks, Türkiye has been among the leading nations delivering aid to Gaza, sending roughly 102,000 tons of supplies by sea and air from October 2023 onwards.
The recently established ceasefire has allowed aid to be delivered more consistently and in larger volumes. As part of this effort, Türkiye dispatched a ship carrying around 865 tons of humanitarian relief from Mersin Port to Egypt’s El Arish Port on Tuesday.
