Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey assigns coordinator to supervise Gaza relief efforts

Turkey assigns coordinator to supervise Gaza relief efforts


2025-10-16 08:02:12
(MENAFN) Türkiye has named Ambassador Mehmet Gulluoglu as the humanitarian aid coordinator for Palestine to ensure the effective delivery and management of the country’s assistance to Gaza, according to diplomatic sources on Thursday.

Türkiye is mobilizing its resources to expedite humanitarian aid, provide temporary shelters for displaced civilians, and support the reconstruction of the conflict-affected enclave, the sources added.

Ambassador Gulluoglu and his team arrived in Gaza on Wednesday to oversee the coordination and monitoring of Türkiye’s humanitarian efforts, ensuring close cooperation with local authorities, relevant institutions, and international partners.

His responsibilities include assessing priority needs and required materials in Gaza, coordinating with UN agencies and supporting their ongoing operations, facilitating efficient aid delivery from Türkiye, consulting with local authorities regarding shipments via Egypt and Jordan, and expanding Türkiye’s medical support for Gaza, including patient evacuations for treatment.

Türkiye has a longstanding record of providing impartial humanitarian aid to those affected by conflicts, natural disasters, and mass displacements, regardless of language, religion, race, or gender.

Situated in a region frequently impacted by crises, Türkiye has offered significant assistance to neighboring countries, notably Palestine and Syria.

Since the onset of Israeli attacks, Türkiye has been among the leading nations delivering aid to Gaza, sending roughly 102,000 tons of supplies by sea and air from October 2023 onwards.

The recently established ceasefire has allowed aid to be delivered more consistently and in larger volumes. As part of this effort, Türkiye dispatched a ship carrying around 865 tons of humanitarian relief from Mersin Port to Egypt’s El Arish Port on Tuesday.

MENAFN16102025000045017640ID1110205571

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search