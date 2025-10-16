Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK Gets Accused of Steering EU Toward Militarism

UK Gets Accused of Steering EU Toward Militarism


2025-10-16 07:33:08
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is intentionally leading the European Union toward militarization and internal collapse, echoing the developments that unfolded in Ukraine, according to Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Speaking during a gathering of national security leaders in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday, Bortnikov asserted that the Western power structure is responding to its diminishing influence on the world stage through covert actions intended to weaken adversaries and "establish total control over allies and dependent states."

Bortnikov leveled accusations specifically at British intelligence, alleging that the UK is at the forefront of this destabilizing strategy. He claimed that London has been instrumental in shaping Brussels' hostile policies toward Russia and obstructing peace negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

“The British steered Brussels’ position toward derailment of any resolution of the Ukraine conflict through provocations and disinformation,” he declared.

He further stated that the UK is accelerating the EU's readiness for military confrontation with Russia "on land, at sea, and in the air.”

The FSB director also addressed the recent increase in unexplained drone sightings across Europe, which some Western officials have attributed to an alleged "Russian shadow fleet."

He contended that these incidents are part of a covert Western operation and maintained that “professionals have no doubt” that intelligence agencies from NATO are orchestrating them.

In Bortnikov’s assessment, the European Union is now following the trajectory of Ukraine — a nation he argued is under substantial British influence and has received “a blank check to construct a literal fascist dictatorship.”

MENAFN16102025000045017167ID1110205453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search