403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Gets Accused of Steering EU Toward Militarism
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is intentionally leading the European Union toward militarization and internal collapse, echoing the developments that unfolded in Ukraine, according to Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).
Speaking during a gathering of national security leaders in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday, Bortnikov asserted that the Western power structure is responding to its diminishing influence on the world stage through covert actions intended to weaken adversaries and "establish total control over allies and dependent states."
Bortnikov leveled accusations specifically at British intelligence, alleging that the UK is at the forefront of this destabilizing strategy. He claimed that London has been instrumental in shaping Brussels' hostile policies toward Russia and obstructing peace negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
“The British steered Brussels’ position toward derailment of any resolution of the Ukraine conflict through provocations and disinformation,” he declared.
He further stated that the UK is accelerating the EU's readiness for military confrontation with Russia "on land, at sea, and in the air.”
The FSB director also addressed the recent increase in unexplained drone sightings across Europe, which some Western officials have attributed to an alleged "Russian shadow fleet."
He contended that these incidents are part of a covert Western operation and maintained that “professionals have no doubt” that intelligence agencies from NATO are orchestrating them.
In Bortnikov’s assessment, the European Union is now following the trajectory of Ukraine — a nation he argued is under substantial British influence and has received “a blank check to construct a literal fascist dictatorship.”
Speaking during a gathering of national security leaders in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday, Bortnikov asserted that the Western power structure is responding to its diminishing influence on the world stage through covert actions intended to weaken adversaries and "establish total control over allies and dependent states."
Bortnikov leveled accusations specifically at British intelligence, alleging that the UK is at the forefront of this destabilizing strategy. He claimed that London has been instrumental in shaping Brussels' hostile policies toward Russia and obstructing peace negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
“The British steered Brussels’ position toward derailment of any resolution of the Ukraine conflict through provocations and disinformation,” he declared.
He further stated that the UK is accelerating the EU's readiness for military confrontation with Russia "on land, at sea, and in the air.”
The FSB director also addressed the recent increase in unexplained drone sightings across Europe, which some Western officials have attributed to an alleged "Russian shadow fleet."
He contended that these incidents are part of a covert Western operation and maintained that “professionals have no doubt” that intelligence agencies from NATO are orchestrating them.
In Bortnikov’s assessment, the European Union is now following the trajectory of Ukraine — a nation he argued is under substantial British influence and has received “a blank check to construct a literal fascist dictatorship.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment