PDP Links Rajya Sabha Polls Support With Party's Private Member Bills


2025-10-16 07:03:55
Mehbooba Mufti – KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the party would extend support in the Rajya Sabha elections, provided the government backs the PDP-sponsored Land Rights Bill and the Regularisation of Daily Wagers Bill in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

She said National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah had called her seeking support, and that her party could consider backing the NC in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

“Farooq sahab called me and sought PDP's support for the Rajya Sabha elections. Our leadership will meet and discuss the matter collectively.

However, I also conveyed to him that we have introduced important bills concerning land rights and daily wagers. If the government extends its support in passing these bills, then perhaps we will consider it,” Mehbooba Mufti told reporters, according to the news agency KNO.

The PDP has long advocated for reforms concerning land ownership and the regularisation of daily wagers across the Union Territory.

