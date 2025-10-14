Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nations Convene As Unity‐2025 Military Drill Kicks Off With Opening Ceremony In Uzbekistan

Nations Convene As Unity‐2025 Military Drill Kicks Off With Opening Ceremony In Uzbekistan


2025-10-14 03:08:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. On October 14 in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, the opening ceremony of the "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan was held, Trend reports.

The ceremonial proceedings of the event featured the execution of the national anthems from the respective sovereign states involved.

Ceremony speakers underscored the significance of collaborative maneuvers regarding the synergistic exchange of operational expertise and extended best wishes for the success of the exercise participants.

Subsequently, a meticulously curated concert agenda was disseminated to the attendees of the event, featuring a repertoire of national anthems from Uzbekistan alongside a selection of compositions from various other nations.

In summation, the engaged personnel executed a ceremonial procession before the elevated viewing platform.

MENAFN14102025000187011040ID1110195937

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search