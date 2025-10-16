India Bluntly Rejects Trump's Claim On New Delhi Agreeing To Stop Russian Oil Purchase: 'Not Aware Of Any Conversation'
The sharp rebuttal came after Trump suggested that PM Narendra Modi had personally assured him that his country would stop buying Russian oil - a claim that New Delhi dismissed outright, reaffirming its commitment to pursue energy deals based on national interest.
During a weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,“On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders.”What did Donald Trump claim?
Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally assured him that his country would stop buying Russian oil.
The change, which was not confirmed by the Indian government, would boost Trump's efforts to pressure Moscow to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
“There will be no oil. He's not buying oil,” Trump said. The change won't take immediately, he said, but“within a short period of time.”
But, now the foreign ministry has rejected such claims, saying there were no such conversation that took place between Donald Trump and PM Modi.
