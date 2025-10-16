403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Futures On Way Up Ahead Of Boc Comments
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, tracking higher commodity prices, while investors awaited comments from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem that could offer clues on interest rate cuts by the central bank.
The TSX vaulted 283.51 points to conclude Wednesday at 30,637.12.
December futures were up 0.2% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.03 cents to 71.16 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Altius Minerals reported Wednesday that its attributable royalty revenue for the third quarter is expected to reach about $21.2 million from $14.7 million in the same period last year.
Macklem is set to speak on Canada's economic outlook at 1:30 p.m. ET. Market participants price in 66% chances of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the October 29 policy meeting.
Despite last week's unexpectedly robust jobs report, many analysts believe the central bank remains on an easing trajectory - one that might proceed slower rather than being completely derailed.
On the economic ledger, the Canadian Real Estate Association declared the number of home sales recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems declined by 1.7% on a month-over-month basis in September 2025, ending a string of gains that began in April. That said, it was still the best month of September for sales since 2021.
Moreover, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported the six-month trend in housing starts increased (4.1%) in September (277,147 units). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange popped 37.17 points, or 3.8% Tuesday, to 1,017.94.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday after strong bank earnings shifted investor focus from risks both at home and abroad, including the U.S. government shutdown and escalating trade tensions with China persist.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 41 points, or 0.1%, to 46,533.
Futures for the S&P 500 picked up 20.5 points, or 0.3%, to 6,735.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ rocketed 119.25 points, or 0.5%, to 25,043.75.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares jumped more than 13% after the company beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations and Salesforce shares rose 4% after the company gave a strong forecast at its annual Dreamforce conference. Shares of United Airlines dipped 1%, on the other hand, after the airline's revenue disappointed.
Stocks have seesawed since President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened China with a cooking oil trade ban. The retaliatory move came as Beijing purchased fewer U.S. soybeans due to Trump's tariffs implemented earlier this year.
Trump has also threatened to place an additional 100% tariff on any goods coming from China in response to the country's new export controls on rare earth minerals.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng faded 0.1%%.
Oil prices inched ahead 25 cents to $58.52 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices vaulted $55.10 to $4,256.70 U.S. per ounce.
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, tracking higher commodity prices, while investors awaited comments from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem that could offer clues on interest rate cuts by the central bank.
The TSX vaulted 283.51 points to conclude Wednesday at 30,637.12.
December futures were up 0.2% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.03 cents to 71.16 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Altius Minerals reported Wednesday that its attributable royalty revenue for the third quarter is expected to reach about $21.2 million from $14.7 million in the same period last year.
Macklem is set to speak on Canada's economic outlook at 1:30 p.m. ET. Market participants price in 66% chances of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the October 29 policy meeting.
Despite last week's unexpectedly robust jobs report, many analysts believe the central bank remains on an easing trajectory - one that might proceed slower rather than being completely derailed.
On the economic ledger, the Canadian Real Estate Association declared the number of home sales recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems declined by 1.7% on a month-over-month basis in September 2025, ending a string of gains that began in April. That said, it was still the best month of September for sales since 2021.
Moreover, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported the six-month trend in housing starts increased (4.1%) in September (277,147 units). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange popped 37.17 points, or 3.8% Tuesday, to 1,017.94.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday after strong bank earnings shifted investor focus from risks both at home and abroad, including the U.S. government shutdown and escalating trade tensions with China persist.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 41 points, or 0.1%, to 46,533.
Futures for the S&P 500 picked up 20.5 points, or 0.3%, to 6,735.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ rocketed 119.25 points, or 0.5%, to 25,043.75.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares jumped more than 13% after the company beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations and Salesforce shares rose 4% after the company gave a strong forecast at its annual Dreamforce conference. Shares of United Airlines dipped 1%, on the other hand, after the airline's revenue disappointed.
Stocks have seesawed since President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened China with a cooking oil trade ban. The retaliatory move came as Beijing purchased fewer U.S. soybeans due to Trump's tariffs implemented earlier this year.
Trump has also threatened to place an additional 100% tariff on any goods coming from China in response to the country's new export controls on rare earth minerals.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng faded 0.1%%.
Oil prices inched ahead 25 cents to $58.52 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices vaulted $55.10 to $4,256.70 U.S. per ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment