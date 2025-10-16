Air Cargo Middle East Expo To Debut In Riyadh In 2026

The Middle East's air cargo sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by national visions and government initiatives, a booming e-commerce market and major infrastructure investments. Supporting this growth, Air Cargo Middle East Expo, organized by dmg events, will launch in the Kingdom as the Middle East's most important air cargo event, taking place from 30 August – 1 September 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

The event will feature 150+ exhibitors from over 20 countries and is expected to attract 7,000+ visitors from across the Middle East including air cargo carriers, airport operators, cargo terminal managers, cold chain logistics providers, customs authorities, last-mile delivery companies, e-commerce platforms, manufacturers, freight forwarders, government authorities, shippers and supply chain strategists.

Saudi Arabia is the perfect host for this event with its ambitious logistics plans, strong policy support and rapidly expanding cargo sector, positioning the country as the global hub connecting trade across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. In 2024, Saudi Arabia handled 1.2 million tonnes of air cargo, a 34% increase from 2023, with imports exceeding 720,000 tonnes (IMARC). With a national target of 4.5 million tonnes by 2030, demand is rising for freighter aircraft, airport infrastructure, cold chain logistics, automation and digital tracking.

This growth is supported by the National Transport & Logistics Strategy (NTLS), the National Industrial Development & Logistics Program (NIDLP) and Vision 2030's goal to position Saudi Arabia as a global aviation and logistics hub. Anchored by Public Investment Fund (PIF) investments in airports, cargo infrastructure and integrated logistics zones, Saudi Arabia is strengthening its connectivity between the Middle East, Africa and Asia, redefining the Kingdom's role at the heart of global air cargo routes.

With the Middle East's logistics and air cargo market projected to reach $407.1 billion by 2033 (Source: IMARC Group ), Air Cargo Middle East Expo will bring together airlines, freight forwarders, ground handlers, logistics partners, technology providers and government entities to showcase solutions and innovations to a qualified audience. Co-located with Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo, the Kingdom's leading supply chain event, it also offers sourcing opportunities across the broader logistics and transport ecosystem, including road, maritime and air freight, connecting buyers and suppliers from multiple regional markets.

The launch of Air Cargo Middle East Expo marks another significant milestone for dmg events, which has built a strong local presence with over 30 successful events in Saudi Arabia since 2011. With offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, the company has built a diverse portfolio spanning the construction, infrastructure, hospitality and F&B sectors, among others, hosting leading industry events such as Big 5 Construct Saudi, Global Infrastructure Expo and Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia.

