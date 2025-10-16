Leopard Captured In Doda Town, Search On For Second

File photo

Jammu- Wildlife authorities on Thursday captured a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district while search continues in the area for the second, officials said.

The two big cats had been causing panic in the residential areas of Doda town for days, following which the wildlife department launched the operation to capture them and ensure public safety.

“We intensified the operation keeping public safety in mind. The team successfully captured one of the leopards today. Efforts are on to capture the other,” wildlife official Manohar Lal told reporters.

He said the captured leopard has been relocated to Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged people to remain vigilant due to the presence of wild animals in the area.