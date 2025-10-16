India Successfully Tests DRDO's Indigenous Combat Parachute At 32,000 Feet - Watch Video
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO ), the MCPS is now the only parachute system in operational use by the Indian armed forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet, the ministry stated in a press release.Also Read | Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says his X account was 'compromised' over phishing email
The parachute system was designed and developed by DRDO's Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra and the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) in Bengaluru. It underwent a successful combat free-fall jump from 32,000 ft, executed by test jumpers of the Indian Air Force, showcasing the indigenous system's advanced design, efficiency and reliability, officials said.
According to the ministry, the MCPS incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower descent rate and superior steering capabilities, allowing paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at pre-set altitudes, navigate accurately and land in designated zones.Also Read | Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says his X account was 'compromised' over phishing email
A notable feature of the system is its compatibility with Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) - India's indigenous satellite navigation system - which ensures freedom of use without dependence on foreign networks and protects it from interference or denial-of-service by adversaries.
The success of the MCPS“opens doors for the induction of fully indigenous parachute systems,” the ministry said, as quoted by PTI.
The ministry added that the homegrown system will also reduce turnaround time for maintenance and repair compared to imported equipment, ensuring maximum utility during its lifetime and reducing dependency on foreign suppliers during conflicts or wars.Also Read | Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen stayed, SC told - 'only good thing is...'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the armed forces and industry partners on the achievement, calling it a“significant milestone” in strengthening India's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.
DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat lauded the team behind the project, describing the development as a“major step towards self-reliance” in the field of aerial delivery systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment