Lesotho Envoy Hails Kuwait's Humanitarian Role
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Lesotho's Ambassador to Kuwait Manthabiseng Arcylia Phohleli commended Thursday, Kuwait's leading role in humanitarian work, describing it as a model that reflects the country's distinguished and compassionate global image.
In a statement to KUNA following her visit to Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), where she met with the society's Secretary General Fahad Al-Mandeel, Phohleli said the visit aimed to closely explore the society's humanitarian and volunteer programs, and to explore possible future cooperation between Kuwait and Lesotho.
She expressed admiration for KRCS's regional and international efforts supporting communities affected by disasters and crises.
For his part, Al-Mandeel said that during the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance humanitarian cooperation and reviewed KRCS programs and projects implemented in several countries.
He affirmed KRCS's continued drive to build humanitarian partnerships worldwide, expand its programs, and contribute to sustainable development, adding that such visits are valuable for sharing expertise and strengthening mutual ties. (end)
