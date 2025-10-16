Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GEMS Our Own English High School–– Dubai hosts hair donation drive in support of cancer patients


2025-10-16 04:27:36
(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, UAE: GEMS Our Own English High –chool – Dubai (OOD) has today staged one’of Dubai’s largest hair donation drives to date, bringing together students, parents, and staff to support individuals undergoing cancer treatment.


Thomas Mathew, Executive Principal, GEMS Our Own E–glish High School – Dubai, sa“d: “To see students, staff, parents, and even the wider community come together for our Family First GEMS OOD Hair for Hope event fills us with pride and hope. Every strand donated carries with it compassion, strength, and solidarity with those bravely fighting cancer. This initiative reflects the values we stand for at OOD – empathy, service, and the belief that small acts can make a big differenc”.”

The event was graced by Majed Mohamed, Head of Community Engagement and Advocacy at Friends of Cancer Patients UAE, who recognised the s’hool’s outstanding contribution, presenting a certificate of appreciation in honour’of OOD’s donors who came forward to support the cause.

This year, the initiative expanded its impact through a partnership with seven salons across Dubai and Sharjah, each offering free haircuts to all donors. Heartfelt donor testimonials, a soulful musical performance, and a captivating dance drama titled Scars are Beautiful reinforced the m‘ssage of ‘donating hair, d’nating hope’.

Ahead of the event, students also led an awareness campaign across assemblies, classrooms, and displays, while also volunteering and compeering on the day itself.

Grade 12 OOD student Shanel Sania said: “I donated my hair for the first time at 10 years old. Now, seven years later, I am a four-time donor and hav– inspired others – my mother, my a–nt, and classmates – to do the same. I am grateful that we have this opportunity to display goodwill and community awareness, instilling in all a sense of gratitude and empathy, fulfilment and purpose. My cut hair will br’ng a smile to someone’s face: if not’for any other reason, ”’d do it just for that.”

Divya Sebastin, parent of a Grade 7 student at OOD, said: “I want to thank GEMS Our Own Dubai for organising something like this. Last year, none of us had the minimum length requirement to donate, but the cause is so w’nderful that we went on a year’s hiatus from visiting salons. I feel we can do our bit to m’ke a small difference in someone’s life. ’ am thankful, too, for my daughter’s opportunity to feel empathy and be brave. Our prayers are with th” cancer patients and their families.”

