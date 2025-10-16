'Best Way To Achieve Interests Of States Lies In Respecting Rule Of Law'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kampala: The State of Qatar participated in the midterm ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

In his speech at the meeting, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said that the world today is facing many challenges that raise doubts about the effectiveness of international systems, laws, and norms, especially with the increase in armed conflicts and economic, environmental, and health crises that fuel the international scene and harm peoples.

He affirmed Qatar's belief that the best way to achieve the interests of states lies in respecting the rule of law at the international and national levels, and promoting and preserving human rights. He noted that joint work within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement provides an effective platform for dialogue and collective action, as the countries of the Global South represent the largest international bloc. These meetings serve as an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to solidarity, cooperation, and mutual support among member states.

He reiterated the State of Qatar's belief that settling disputes by peaceful means is the optimal policy for maintaining international peace and security. He stated that this is clearly evident in the document presented to the meeting, which commends Qatari mediation efforts in partnership with international partners.

One of the most significant efforts, he highlighted, is the mediation to halt the war on Gaza. The first phase of implementing the agreement has begun, with ongoing efforts to advance negotiations toward a second phase that ensures a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and helps alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs indicated that, amid escalating tensions and the growing adoption of policies driven by narrow interests, strengthening multilateralism serves the common interest. He emphasized that the NAM can play a key role in promoting an international system where multilateralism has greater influence and in revitalizing international organizations, particularly the United Nations, to make them more transparent, effective, and democratic.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi alos met with Undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Affairs and International Economic Relations of the Republic of the Philippines H E Charles C Jose on the sidelines of the Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held in Kampala, Uganda.