Space42 Partners With Four Startups To Advance AI-Driven Geospatial Innovation Through GIQ
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The new partnerships build on GIQ's launch on Microsoft Azure, providing secure and scalable access for governments, enterprises, and researchers. By joining forces with emerging innovators, Space42 is broadening GIQ's reach and accelerating the delivery of data-driven insights. Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said,“Partnerships are central to Space42's and the UAE's DNA. By uniting innovators who expand the impact of geospatial intelligence, we make insights from space more accessible to communities and economies on Earth. This spirit of shared progress reflects the UAE's vision for a knowledge-based economy, fostering research, technology adoption, and entrepreneurship.” Driving Innovation through Partnership: These MoUs strengthen Space42's commitment to building an open, scalable geospatial network. By linking complementary tools with GIQ's AI environment and satellite resources, the MoUs promote knowledge exchange and accelerate the development of advanced applications that address global challenges. The partnerships focus on three priority areas to build a more integrated and innovative network.
-
MoUs with xMap, FortyGuard, AIRMO, and AlphaGEO connect innovators with global reach, expanding geospatial intelligence across climate analytics, urban planning, and environmental insight
The alliances build on GIQ's Azure foundation to extend impact through shared innovation and ecosystem growth
-
Platform Integration and Co-Innovation: Incorporating partner technologies into GIQ's marketplace on Azure and co-developing new analytics tools to broaden accessibility and platform capability.
Joint Project Delivery and Customer Solutions: Combining expertise to deliver real-world applications in climate analytics, infrastructure planning, and environmental intelligence.
Knowledge and Capability Exchange: Establishing ongoing engagement through training, workshops, and technical development to advance the UAE's position in space-enabled innovation.
-
xMap, as a generative AI platform offering geospatial data intelligence, provides real-time environmental analytics for smart city planning, that empowers governments and leading enterprises with actionable location-based insights.
FortyGuard provides AI-driven urban heat mapping to support sustainable infrastructure development.
AIRMO contributes climate monitoring and predictive modeling for emissions tracking and resilience planning.
AlphaGEO integrates advanced visualization and data fusion capabilities for environmental intelligence.
