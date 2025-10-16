403
Over Sixty Reported Dead in Mexico Devastating Storms
(MENAFN) The death toll from devastating storms that battered parts of Mexico over the weekend has climbed to 66, authorities confirmed Wednesday, as emergency conditions persist across multiple states.
Five states—primarily along the Gulf Coast and in central Mexico—remain under severe weather alerts, with intense flooding and landslides continuing to affect communities. Officials have also reported at least 75 people missing amid ongoing rescue and recovery operations.
Veracruz, located on Mexico’s eastern coast, has borne the brunt of the disaster. State officials confirmed 30 fatalities and reported 18 residents still unaccounted for. In Hidalgo, a central state, 21 people have died while 50 others are listed as missing.
Puebla reported 14 storm-related deaths with seven individuals still missing, while authorities in Queretaro confirmed a single fatality. San Luis Potosi escaped without reported casualties or missing persons but has experienced extensive structural damage to homes and infrastructure.
The federal government has mobilized military forces across the hardest-hit areas, deploying personnel to assist with evacuations and relief. According to Mexico’s Navy, more than 3,701 people have been relocated from high-risk zones. Emergency shelters are operational in multiple regions.
Efforts by both state agencies and civil organizations continue as humanitarian aid is delivered to affected populations, including 19 communities that remain completely isolated due to flood damage.
In a surprising development, members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)—a notorious drug trafficking group—have reportedly been seen handing out aid in storm-hit areas. Social media videos depict cartel members dressed in tactical gear and armed with military-grade weapons distributing supplies to civilians.
During a Wednesday morning press briefing, President Claudia Sheinbaum disputed the authenticity of the viral footage, instead showcasing official images of government and military personnel assisting storm survivors.
"We have no confirmation those videos are real. What we do have are images of the Navy, of the Army, of the National Guard providing support," she said.
