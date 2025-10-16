Innovative Initiatives And Projects Unveiled At Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion On Day 3 Of GITEX Global 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi has launched a groundbreaking no-code 'AI-in-a-box' platform that enables every government employee to build AI solutions, alongside the major clean-energy partnership with Google Cloud EMEA, as the emirate accelerates towards becoming the world's first AI-native government by 2027.

On day three of GITEX Global 2025, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Abu Dhabi Government, led by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), announced six strategic partnerships across sustainable energy, education, workforce training, and digital infrastructure, demonstrating how cross-sector collaboration is advancing its transformation journey.

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said:“We're democratising AI across government. Every employee will soon have the tools to build intelligent solutions for their communities. Combined with our clean energy partnerships, we're proving that sustainable innovation and digital transformation go hand in hand.”

No-code AI: Empowering 50,000 government employees

The AI-in-a-box initiative, launched in partnership with UnifyApps, enables every Abu Dhabi Government employee to design and deploy AI applications without coding expertise. The platform integrates with existing government systems and will roll out across all entities by Q2 2026, transforming how public servants deliver citizen services.

Supporting this capability, the DGE announced new AI-skills partnerships with AWS and Oracle, developing specialised cybersecurity and data-management training programmes integrated with the Tomouh 2.0 leadership platform.

Powering AI with clean energy: Major sustainability partnerships

The Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled three new collaborations designed to power Abu Dhabi's AI transformation with sustainable infrastructure, directly supporting the emirate's Net Zero 2050 ambitions while scaling its digital capabilities.

Through its collaboration with Google Cloud, the DOE will deploy AI and machine learning to optimise renewable energy integration across the emirate's power grid. SPACE42 will harness advanced satellite imagery, geospatial AI, and IoT-driven solutions to support Abu Dhabi's energy sector, enhancing sustainable development, water management, and infrastructure monitoring across the region. Meanwhile, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) will deploy advanced AI models to optimise energy policy, infrastructure planning, and operational efficiency across the sector.

TAMM expands into financial services and driver training:

The TAMM super-app introduced two new service categories, bringing its total offerings to over 1,100 integrated public and private services accessible through a single platform.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) integration enables residents to access their investment portfolios, view real-time market data, and manage National Investor Numbers directly through TAMM, eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms. Meanwhile, the partnership with Emirates Driving Company (EDC) brings comprehensive driver-training services onto the platform-including defensive driving courses, eco-friendly driving programmes, and off-road training-streamlining the entire learning journey from enrolment to licence acquisition.

The partnerships announced today represent Abu Dhabi's holistic AI-native transformation-combining workforce empowerment, sustainable infrastructure, and intelligent services. As GITEX 2025 continues through October 17, the Abu Dhabi Government will unveil additional innovations demonstrating how AI-driven governance can deliver smarter, more responsive, and more sustainable services for all.