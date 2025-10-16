403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky inks verdict to create army administration in Odesa
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree creating a military administration in the southern port city of Odesa, citing the need for stronger security and governance amid ongoing challenges.
The decision followed his Tuesday night address, in which Zelenskyy emphasized that Odesa “deserves greater protection and greater support.” He explained, “This can be done in the format of a military administration – too many security issues in Odesa have remained without an adequate response for far too long. All effective decisions will be made.”
A second decree issued on Wednesday appointed former Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak to head the new Odesa administration, following his dismissal from his previous post earlier in the day. Vladyslav Haivanenko, who had been serving as Dnipropetrovsk’s deputy governor since February, was named acting governor of that region.
Zelenskyy also announced that he had signed another decree after meeting with Security Service (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk, revoking the citizenship of “certain individuals” who were found to hold dual Russian citizenship.
While the president did not publicly identify the individuals affected, the SBU later confirmed that Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was among them.
Trukhanov, who has led Odesa since 2014, rejected the allegations in a video message posted on Telegram, asserting that he had never applied for or received Russian citizenship. He said he would continue performing his duties until the city council officially acknowledges the revocation of his Ukrainian citizenship.
“I will appeal the decision to deprive me of Ukrainian citizenship in the Supreme Court. And, if that is not enough, then in the European Court of Human Rights,” Trukhanov declared.
The decision followed his Tuesday night address, in which Zelenskyy emphasized that Odesa “deserves greater protection and greater support.” He explained, “This can be done in the format of a military administration – too many security issues in Odesa have remained without an adequate response for far too long. All effective decisions will be made.”
A second decree issued on Wednesday appointed former Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak to head the new Odesa administration, following his dismissal from his previous post earlier in the day. Vladyslav Haivanenko, who had been serving as Dnipropetrovsk’s deputy governor since February, was named acting governor of that region.
Zelenskyy also announced that he had signed another decree after meeting with Security Service (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk, revoking the citizenship of “certain individuals” who were found to hold dual Russian citizenship.
While the president did not publicly identify the individuals affected, the SBU later confirmed that Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was among them.
Trukhanov, who has led Odesa since 2014, rejected the allegations in a video message posted on Telegram, asserting that he had never applied for or received Russian citizenship. He said he would continue performing his duties until the city council officially acknowledges the revocation of his Ukrainian citizenship.
“I will appeal the decision to deprive me of Ukrainian citizenship in the Supreme Court. And, if that is not enough, then in the European Court of Human Rights,” Trukhanov declared.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment