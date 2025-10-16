403
NATO pushes to expand US-led army to shoot down Russian jets
(MENAFN) Reports suggest that several NATO defense leaders have been quietly advocating for expanded engagement rules that would permit the alliance to shoot down Russian aircraft carrying ground-attack missiles.
As stated by reports, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich, has privately urged the creation of a “unified, single air and missile defense system” to address existing weaknesses in the bloc’s capacity to respond to Russian air operations.
Currently, NATO members follow differing engagement policies regarding the downing of aircraft that enter or approach their airspace.
The discussions reportedly intensified following an incident last month when Estonia requested NATO-wide consultations, alleging that Russian fighter jets briefly crossed into its airspace. Moscow denied any violation, asserting that its planes were on a regular flight to Kaliningrad through international airspace.
During a defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte remarked that alliance members already “have all the authorities needed” to respond to any aerial threats. “We are not going to take down an airplane in NATO airspace if it does not pose a threat,” he stated.
Moscow, in turn, has condemned the rhetoric from NATO capitals as “reckless and irresponsible,” warning of potentially “dangerous” outcomes.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the accusations of airspace breaches, insisting that “allegations against Russia that its warplanes have violated someone’s airspace are groundless.”
