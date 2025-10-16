Bitwise Accelerates Staking Momentum With Celestia ETP Launch On Euronext Paris
|ETP Name
|Bitwise Celestia Staking ETP
|Primary Ticker
|TIAB
|ISIN / WKN
|DE000A4APRP0 / A4APRP
|Index Benchmark
|Kaiko Bitwise Staked TIA Index
|Target NET Staking Reward*
|7.54%*
|TER
|0.85% p.a.
* The Net Staking Reward represents the return that is aimed to be generated from staking the ETP's assets in line with the benchmark, after deduction of the Staking Service Fee but before the annual management fee (TER 0.85% p.a.) is applied. The issuer retains 33% of the total staking rewards generated as a Staking Service Fee. This fee is used to cover the operational costs of maintaining the ETP's staking infrastructure, including charges from staking service providers, and to support the ongoing management of the staking process. Rewards are credited to the ETP on a daily basis and reinvested automatically, which increases the cryptocurrency entitlement per ETP unit over time. The staking rate may vary depending on network conditions, reward levels, and overall market dynamics. Disclaimer: The stated staking reward is not a guarantee of future returns. Actual outcomes can differ due to factors such as protocol rules, validator participation, market volatility, network performance, usage, and validator transaction fees. Staking involves risks, including the potential loss of staked assets and accrued rewards in the event of slashing, penalties, smart contract vulnerabilities, protocol exploits, or other operational issues. More information available at .
RISKS:
Investors should be aware that investing in crypto assets involves significant risks, including but not limited to:
- Volatility Risk: The price of crypto assets can fluctuate significantly. Liquidity Risk: Market depth and trading volumes may vary, affecting execution. Custody Risk: Despite institutional-grade custody, digital assets may be vulnerable to cyber threats. Regulatory Risk: Crypto assets and their treatment are subject to evolving regulatory frameworks. Market Risk: Broader market movements can impact the value of the ETP. Lock-up periods where assets may not be immediately redeemable. Slashing risk, where misbehavior or validator error may result in partial loss of staked funds. Network or protocol changes that may affect staking rewards or availability.
For further information on the risks please consult the fund's prospectus at #Documents.
While there may be potential for significant gains, you are at risk of losing part of or your entire capital invested. For complete information please visit
- Ends -
About Celestia
Celestia is the first modular L1 blockchain, built for the extreme speed and specialization required to take crypto mainstream. Today, more than 30 networks across exchanges, real-world assets, and consumer applications are built on Celestia's foundation. More information can be found at
About Bitwise
Bitwise is one of the world's leading crypto specialist asset managers with over $15 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence, managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies – spanning both the U.S. and Europe.
In Europe, for the past five years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe's most traded bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.
This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin, and from time to time under a base prospectus approved by the FCA. Bitwise exclusively partner with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.
Bitwise's European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with our robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit />
Media contacts:
JEA Associates
John McLeod
00 44 7886 920436
...
Important information
The information contained in this press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, opinions are those of Bitwise and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy any financial products or cryptocurrencies. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH (“BEU”), a limited company domiciled in Germany, for information only and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. BEU gives no explicit or implicit assurance or guarantee regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. It is advised not to rely on the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. Please note that certain products may not be available in all jurisdictions or may be offered exclusively to professional or qualified investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations, including MiFID II (EU), the Financial Services and Markets Act (UK), and the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA). Investors should consult their legal or financial advisors for guidance before making any financial decision. For more details, please visit our href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">websit or contact us directly via ....
Opinions are those of Bitwise at the date of publication. They can change and there is no guarantee they will be met.
Before investing in crypto Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”), potential investors should consider the following:
Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on. The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment