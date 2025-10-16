Matthew Hole

Professor, Mathematical Sciences Institute and School of Computing, Australian National University

Prof. Hole holds degrees in Physics, Mathematics and Electrical Engineering, and completed a PhD on plasma centrifuge physics at the University of Sydney. During 2001-2002 Dr Hole worked for the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority on fusion power on the innovative spherical tokamak concept. From 2003-2004 Dr Hole worked on space plasma physics in the School of Physics at the University of Sydney. Since 2005, he has worked with Prof. Dewar of the Plasma Theory Modelling Group at ANU, which Prof. Hole now leads.

Prof. Hole is the inaugural Chair of the Australian ITER Forum (, a growing consortium of over 180 scientists and engineers drawn from universities, government research laboratories, private industry and the general public. The Forum seeks to promote the science of fusion energy through advocacy of Australian involvement in the world's largest science project: the next step fusion energy experiment, ITER.

Prof. Hole is also co-Chair of the International Fusion Research Council of the IAEA, and a member of the Board of Editors for Plasma Physics and Controlled Fusion.

2009–present Senior Research Fellow, Plasma Research Laboratory, Australian National University

Experience