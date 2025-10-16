Roti Price In Peshawar Doubled From Rs. 20 To Rs. 40 Bakers Call Off Strike

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In Peshawar, the price of roti (bread) has been increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40. Previously, the Anjuman-e-Nanbai Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced a citywide strike on October 16 due to what they claimed were unfair price controls by the district administration. Now that the new price has been approved, the association officially called off the strike yesterday.

Bakers were facing serious difficulties due to a continued shortage of flour from Punjab and a massive rise in flour prices. Before and during the flour crisis, bakers were selling a 150-gram roti for Rs. 20, which they said was unsustainable and causing them losses.

The association held several meetings over the past two months with the district administration and the rationing controller of Peshawar, but no satisfactory outcome came from those discussions.

In a general body meeting on October 10, the Peshawar Nanbai Association informed its members that the administration was showing no flexibility on this crucial issue. As a result, they decided to go on a complete strike across Peshawar on October 16, shutting down more than 3,000 tandoors (bread ovens).

Taking notice of the strike announcement, Rationing Controller Tauseef Iqbal summoned the Nanbai Association for talks on Wednesday. During this meeting, both sides reached an agreement.

According to the rationing controller, until the flour crisis is resolved, bakers are allowed to sell 80-gram roti for Rs. 20 and 160-gram roti for Rs. 40. He also assured them that the district administration will not interfere with their operations during this time. Following this agreement, the association announced the end of the strike.

President of the Nanbai Association, Khasta Gul, and Chairman Rahim Safi told TNN that the meeting with the rationing controller was productive. It is now up to individual bakers whether they sell 80-gram roti for Rs. 20 or 160-gram roti for Rs. 40.

Meanwhile, the public has reacted strongly against this decision. A resident of Saddar Bazaar, Muhammad Tahir, said that people are already crushed under inflation, and the hike in flour prices has made things even worse. He said,“Doubling the price of roti is unfair to the people. The government should consider the poor, so no one has to sleep hungry.”

Similarly, Ismail Khan, a resident of Nothia Road, said,“Roti has become a luxury now. Salaries are already low, and now roti is being sold at double the price.” He added that the administration should have considered the condition of ordinary citizens before accepting the bakers' demands, as arranging two meals a day is becoming increasingly difficult for the common person.