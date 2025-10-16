Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Ink New Bilateral And Investment Agreements
The agreements were concluded within the framework of the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Commission and the 6th meeting of the Uzbekistan–Saudi Arabia Business Council, held in Tashkent.
The meetings were co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov also took part in the discussions.
The sessions gathered more than 70 representatives of government bodies and business communities from both countries, including executives from leading Saudi companies such as ACWA Power, Al Muhaidib Group, Vision Invest, Al Arkkan, Data Volt, Riyadh Cables, Saudi Tabreed, AlBawani Holding, Miahona, and others.
Meanwhile, in 2024, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia totaled $142.4 million, while in the first eight months of 2025 it reached $111.5 million. At present, 27 enterprises with Saudi capital are operating in Uzbekistan, and 56 joint investment projects worth a total of $27.2 billion are being implemented. Of this amount, $900 million has already been disbursed since the beginning of 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment