Uzbekistan And UK Explore New Frontiers In Education And Workforce Dev't
“We discussed the development of human capital, the introduction of selected Cambridge programs in Uzbek schools, the launch of projects to study the Uzbek language at Oxford University, as well as the recruitment of native English-speaking teachers,” Mirziyoyeva said.
“We also highlighted the importance of such joint initiatives in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our peoples,” she added.
Meanwhile, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva earlier noted that Uzbekistan continues to attract a growing number of British companies, with more than 270 firms currently operating in the country. According to official data, total trade in goods and services between the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan reached 1.3 billion pounds sterling ($1.63 billion) during the four quarters ending in the first quarter of 2025 - a record high in bilateral trade relations.
