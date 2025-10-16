Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Suntec India Secures Spot Among The USA's Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies

Suntec India Secures Spot Among The USA's Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies


2025-10-16 03:05:06
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) "For app developers in the USA - a country that houses the OG tech innovator, Silicon Valley - the benchmark isn't just technical proficiency. It is the ability to translate business needs into intuitive, mobile-first experiences powered by AI and intelligent automation," says Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering & Head of Marketing at SunTec India, on being recognized among the most trusted top 10 mobile app development companies in the USA.

The recognition comes from AppDevelopmentCompanies, a prestigious platform that vets and connects businesses with trusted mobile app developers and service providers worldwide. It emphasizes the mobile app development company's commitment to delivering excellence across the entire digital engineering lifecycle, from AI-enhanced prototyping and agile development to seamless AI integrations.

This latest accolade joins their growing list of industry recognitions and participation, including:

*Selected as a Research Partner for several studies, such as GoodFirms' App Permissions & Data Control, AI & Blockchain Budget, etc.

*Featured, Leadership Interviews: DesignRush Interview on Modern Data Strategy, TopDeveloper's Interview on SunTec's Growth in the Digital Space.

*Accredited as the "Best Company to Work With" by GoodFirms.

With over 25 years of industry experience and a remarkable 98% client satisfaction rate, SunTec continues to innovate and deliver mobile-first solutions that attract (& retain) modern audiences, driving sustainable and improving business growth.
Beyond these projects, organizations can also benefit from their talent pool by hiring mobile app developers to augment their existing teams. Whether for iOS, Android, or cross-platform mastery (React Native, Flutter, Xamarin, etc), SunTec's mobile app development company in the USA offers flexible engagement models - from dedicated teams to individual mobile app developers for hire.

source :

Company :-SunTec India

User :- SunTec India

Email :[email protected]

Phone :-5852830055

Url :-


MENAFN16102025003198003206ID1110204060

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search