Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 16


2025-10-16 02:05:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 16, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up, while one currency dropped compared to October 15.

The official rate for $1 is 575,237 rials, while one euro is valued at 669,396 rials. On October 15, the euro was priced at 675,732 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 16

Rial on October 15

1 US dollar

USD

575,237

582,158

1 British pound

GBP

770,420

775,300

1 Swiss franc

CHF

721,569

726,636

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,681

61,060

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,958

57,296

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,636

90,471

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,537

6,558

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,634

158,518

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,878,619

1,897,229

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,809

205,954

100 Japanese yen

JPY

380,397

383,517

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,993

74,878

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,495,400

1,512,618

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

409,837

414,493

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

329,196

332,855

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,183

33,486

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,746

13,921

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,348

7,316

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,032

159,934

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,914

44,446

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

374,612

377,866

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,397

155,242

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,529,886

1,548,293

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

443,814

448,216

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,642

477,962

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,002

19,234

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

408,346

409,655

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,784

107,014

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,695

81,475

100 Thai baht

THB

1,765,403

1,781,191

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,130

137,671

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

404,171

407,096

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

8211,336

821,097

1 euro

EUR

669,396

675,732

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,785

107,892

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,421

214,952

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,639

35,014

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,652

8,764

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

168,914

170,966

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,375

342,446

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

988,474

999,896

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,551

63,317

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,379

166,413

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,915

2,961

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,691 rials and $1 costs 725,015 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,117 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,06 -1,09 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,24-1,27 million rials.

