Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 16

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 16, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up, while one currency dropped compared to October 15. The official rate for $1 is 575,237 rials, while one euro is valued at 669,396 rials. On October 15, the euro was priced at 675,732 rials.

Currency Rial on October 16 Rial on October 15 1 US dollar USD 575,237 582,158 1 British pound GBP 770,420 775,300 1 Swiss franc CHF 721,569 726,636 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,681 61,060 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,958 57,296 1 Danish krone DKK 89,636 90,471 1 Indian rupee INR 6,537 6,558 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,634 158,518 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,878,619 1,897,229 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,809 205,954 100 Japanese yen JPY 380,397 383,517 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,993 74,878 1 Omani rial OMR 1,495,400 1,512,618 1 Canadian dollar CAD 409,837 414,493 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 329,196 332,855 1 South African rand ZAR 33,183 33,486 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,746 13,921 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,348 7,316 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,032 159,934 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,914 44,446 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 374,612 377,866 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,397 155,242 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,529,886 1,548,293 1 Singapore dollar SGD 443,814 448,216 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,642 477,962 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,002 19,234 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 408,346 409,655 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,784 107,014 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,695 81,475 100 Thai baht THB 1,765,403 1,781,191 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,130 137,671 1,000 South Korean won KRW 404,171 407,096 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 8211,336 821,097 1 euro EUR 669,396 675,732 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,785 107,892 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,421 214,952 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,639 35,014 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,652 8,764 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 168,914 170,966 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,375 342,446 100 Philippine pesos PHP 988,474 999,896 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,551 63,317 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,379 166,413 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,915 2,961

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,691 rials and $1 costs 725,015 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,117 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,06 -1,09 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,24-1,27 million rials.