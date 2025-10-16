Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 16
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 16
|
Rial on October 15
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
575,237
|
582,158
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
770,420
|
775,300
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
721,569
|
726,636
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
60,681
|
61,060
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
56,958
|
57,296
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
89,636
|
90,471
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,537
|
6,558
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
156,634
|
158,518
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,878,619
|
1,897,229
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,809
|
205,954
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
380,397
|
383,517
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,993
|
74,878
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,495,400
|
1,512,618
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
409,837
|
414,493
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
329,196
|
332,855
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,183
|
33,486
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,746
|
13,921
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,348
|
7,316
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
158,032
|
159,934
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,914
|
44,446
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
374,612
|
377,866
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
153,397
|
155,242
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,529,886
|
1,548,293
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
443,814
|
448,216
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
472,642
|
477,962
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,002
|
19,234
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
274
|
277
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
408,346
|
409,655
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
105,784
|
107,014
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,695
|
81,475
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,765,403
|
1,781,191
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
136,130
|
137,671
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
404,171
|
407,096
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
8211,336
|
821,097
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
669,396
|
675,732
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
106,785
|
107,892
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
212,421
|
214,952
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,639
|
35,014
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,652
|
8,764
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
168,914
|
170,966
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
338,375
|
342,446
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
988,474
|
999,896
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
62,551
|
63,317
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
164,379
|
166,413
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,915
|
2,961
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,691 rials and $1 costs 725,015 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,117 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,898 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,06 -1,09 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,24-1,27 million rials.
