Russian Strike Hits Chernihiv Enterprise
“The enemy attacked one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. There is no information about casualties,” he said.Read also: Russian attacks leave two injured in Kherson region over past day
As Ukrinform previously reported, in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, two people were injured in the evening of October 15 as a result of Russian drone attacks. A Nova Poshta terminal and a multi-story building were also damaged.
