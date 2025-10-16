Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Strike Hits Chernihiv Enterprise

2025-10-16 02:05:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram.

“The enemy attacked one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. There is no information about casualties,” he said.

Read also: Russian attacks leave two injured in Kherson region over past day

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, two people were injured in the evening of October 15 as a result of Russian drone attacks. A Nova Poshta terminal and a multi-story building were also damaged.

