Private Schooling In J & K Costs Parents Over Rs 37,000

Representational Photo

Srinagar- In Jammu and Kashmir, on an average a student of a private senior secondary institute bears a cost of over Rs 37,000 on school expenditure during the current academic year.

Besides, the students of government secondary schools also spent over Rs 14,000 on school expenditure during the current academic year.

The official figures available reveal that on an average, a senior secondary student in both rural and urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir reported spending of Rs 37,291 on school expenditure during the current academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also states that on an average the student government higher secondary spends at least Rs 14,652 on school expenditure during the current academic year.

Earlier in September, it was reported that in Jammu and Kashmir, 87 percent of students are paying course fees in schools. However, on the contrary only 57.1 percent of students pay such charges at the national level.

The official figures reveal that at least 87 percent of students reported expenditure on course fees by level of current enrolment for Jammu and Kashmir including 89.3 percent among the male and 84.3 percent among the female students.