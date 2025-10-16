Private Schooling In J & K Costs Parents Over Rs 37,000
Srinagar- In Jammu and Kashmir, on an average a student of a private senior secondary institute bears a cost of over Rs 37,000 on school expenditure during the current academic year.
Besides, the students of government secondary schools also spent over Rs 14,000 on school expenditure during the current academic year.
The official figures available reveal that on an average, a senior secondary student in both rural and urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir reported spending of Rs 37,291 on school expenditure during the current academic year.ADVERTISEMENT
It also states that on an average the student government higher secondary spends at least Rs 14,652 on school expenditure during the current academic year.
Earlier in September, it was reported that in Jammu and Kashmir, 87 percent of students are paying course fees in schools. However, on the contrary only 57.1 percent of students pay such charges at the national level.
The official figures reveal that at least 87 percent of students reported expenditure on course fees by level of current enrolment for Jammu and Kashmir including 89.3 percent among the male and 84.3 percent among the female students.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment