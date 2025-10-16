3 Ways Becky Lynch Could Seek Revenge On The Vision After Seth Rollins' Stunning Betrayal

Becky Lynch may strike back at The Vision after Seth Rollins' shocking betrayal on RAW. Here's how.

The mastermind behind the betrayal appears to be none other than WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. Known for orchestrating shocking twists, Heyman's fingerprints were all over the ambush that left Rollins without allies. To balance the scales, Becky Lynch could target Heyman directly. Writing him off television for a few weeks by taking him out of the equation would not only punish the veteran but also give the storyline a fresh twist until Rollins is ready to return.

With Rollins injured and likely forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk has already secured the number one contender's spot. Bron Breakker, who spearheaded the betrayal, is expected to be in line for a title shot. This sets the stage for Lynch to intervene. By costing Breakker his chance at the championship, she could avenge the attack on her husband while adding more heat to the rivalry. Such a move would keep the feud alive and intensify the anticipation for Rollins' eventual comeback.

Since WWE does not feature intergender matches, Becky Lynch cannot directly face Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed in the ring. However, she could enlist the help of her longtime ally, John Cena. With only a handful of appearances left, Cena is looking for a major send-off match. Lynch bringing him into the fold could set up a blockbuster showdown against Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event. This would not only give Cena a fitting farewell but also allow Lynch to strike back at The Vision in a way that resonates with fans.