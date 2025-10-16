Over 7 Crore People Receiving Free Ration In Bengal Every Month: CM Mamata On World Food Day
In a social media post on Thursday morning, the Chief Minister had claimed that under the state-run 'Khadyasathi' project, free rations are provided to nearly 9 crore people in the state.
"Of these, every month, 7,50,00,000 people in the state are receiving free rations at their doorsteps through the 'Duare Ration' initiative. The remaining beneficiaries are collecting food grains from the ration shops of their choice," the Chief Minister claimed.
At the same time, she added, during festivals like Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, and the month of Ramzan, as well as during Eid celebrations, the poorest families are provided with sugar, flour, and chickpeas (only during Ramzan) at subsidised prices.
She had also claimed that under another project titled 'Maa', her government is providing lunch to poor people at a subsidised rate of just Rs 5. "Through 356 'Maa Canteens', 8,58,00,000 have benefited," the Chief Minister added.
She had also claimed that her government, this year, directly procured a record 56.33 lakh tonnes of paddy from 16.50 lakh farmers for the 'Khadyasathi' project, and ensured a fair price.
At the same time, she added, the state government had opened 745 fair price outlets under the brand 'Sufal Bangla', where the poor are provided with vegetables and fruits at much lower prices than the market rates.
"Now, fish is also being sold at affordable prices at Sufal Bangla. For the convenience of the people, the number of these outlets is being significantly increased. Our comprehensive efforts to uphold the right to food for all will continue unabated in the days to come," the Chief Minister claimed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment