Svante Hails Nobel Prize In Chemistry, Validating Metal-Organic Framework Technology Is Critical For Commercial Carbon C...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Svante, a leader in solid sorbent-based carbon capture and removal filter technology, celebrated the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry last week, which honored scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi for their groundbreaking work in the metal-organic framework (MOF) field. ​The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize for the development of MOFs, citing their "enormous potential" and unique molecular architecture that creates spacious, porous materials capable of capturing and storing specific substances, including carbon dioxide.

​Richard Laliberté, Svante's COO and President of Svante OEM&D, stated,“The Nobel Committee's recognition of the very class of materials we leverage here at Svante is a profound validation for the entire field of carbon capture and removal. The cutting-edge work that is being done in the MOF space has been one of the fundamental building blocks of our success in this industry.”

​The Nobel announcement highlighted the incredible capability of MOFs for gas separation and high-capacity capture, which are central to Svante's proprietary filter technology. Specifically, the scientific background documents referenced MOFs relevant to industrial carbon capture, including CALF-20, a MOF developed by Dr. George Shimizu at the University of Calgary, a valued collaborator, scientific advisor, and inventor of the MOF used by Svante.

​Svante manufactures structured adsorbent filters coated in solid sorbent materials at industrial scale, including CALF-20, a MOF that the company has successfully scaled up from gram to commercial quantities in collaboration with its world-class partners in the materials sciences sector. Svante recently launched Svante OEM&D , a new business unit that helps customers with solid sorbents get gas separation technologies to market faster, leveraging Svante's expertise, experience, and equipment to scale up solid sorbents and coat them onto high-performance filters.

​“The excellence in chemistry recognized by the world's most prestigious scientific honor is a testament for not only Svante's MOF technology, but all MOF technologies,” said Laliberté.“Our warmest congratulations to all of the winners.”

Svante is a purpose-driven, leading carbon capture and removal solutions provider. The company makes nanoengineered filters and modular rotating contactor machines that capture and remove CO2 in an environmentally responsible way from industrial emissions and the air. Svante is on the 2025 Global Cleantech 100 and TIME & Statista's list of Top Greentech Companies of 2025. For more information, visit .

