China, Spain Commit to Boosting Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno on Wednesday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, where both nations vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors including trade, education, culture, and tourism.
Marking the 20th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang emphasized the need for Beijing and Madrid to adopt a “long-term and strategic perspective” in their relationship. “China and Spain should view bilateral relations from a long-term and strategic perspective, and develop a more strategically resilient and dynamic comprehensive strategic partnership,” Wang stated.
He expressed Beijing's readiness to coordinate closely with Madrid in preparation for upcoming high-level engagements. Highlighting market opportunities, Wang said: “China welcomes Spanish companies to seize the opportunities presented by China's vast market, continue investing in China and deepen their engagement.”
Wang further proposed increased collaboration in the cultural and educational arenas, while offering a diplomatic overture: “China is willing to extend the visa-free policy for Spain and welcomes more Spanish citizens to visit China.”
Albares, in turn, reaffirmed Madrid’s strategic commitment to its ties with Beijing. “Stressing Spain's commitment to deepening its comprehensive strategic partnership with China,” he announced that King Felipe VI will soon make a state visit to China, aiming to “further expand cooperation and exchanges in trade, investment, culture, education and tourism.”
He also underscored Spain’s alignment with Beijing on broader global governance issues: “Spain is willing to jointly uphold multilateralism with China, maintain the international trade order and rules, and contribute to promoting world peace and addressing global challenges.”
Reinforcing his country’s role within Europe, Albares added: “Dialogue and cooperation serve the interests of the European Union and China, and Spain is ready to play a constructive role in this regard.”
The talks also touched on pressing international matters, including the Ukraine conflict and efforts to revive the Middle East peace process.
