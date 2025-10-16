Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Big Diwali Surprise! UP Govt Offers Free LPG Cylinders To Women

2025-10-16 01:08:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government is providing free LPG cylinders to women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. About 1.86 crore women will benefit from this scheme, and the cylinder distribution has already begun.

The Diwali festival is set to be celebrated across the country on October 20. For Diwali, crores of women are about to receive a big gift. Special offers for women are available in every state.

During this festive season, women will receive free LPG cylinders. The distribution has already started. The government announced that 1.86 crore women will benefit from this scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 1.85 crore women will receive two free cylinders. The distribution of LPG refills has started from Wednesday.

This scheme is being implemented in Uttar Pradesh. Women there will get free gas before Diwali. Free LPG refills will be provided in two phases annually.

The Uttar Pradesh state government has allocated a budget of Rs 1,500 crore for this scheme. In the first phase, gas refills will be provided to 1.23 crore Aadhaar-based beneficiaries.

