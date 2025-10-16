'Frightened Of Trump': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi After US President's Russian Oil Buy Claim

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being intimidated by US President Donald Trump, citing recent developments, including the recent claim regarding Russian oil purchases.

Gandhi's remarks came hours after President Trump claimed that PM Modi had assured him that New Delhi would stop purchasing Russian oil, months after the US imposed punitive tariffs on India over these imports.

“PM Modi is frightened of Trump. 1. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. 2. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. 3. Canceled the Finance Minister's visit to America. 4. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. 5. Doesn't contradict him on Operation Sindoor,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

What did Donald Trump say?

Trump said securing PM Modi's assurance was part of a broader diplomatic effort to cut off Moscow's energy revenue amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

New Delhi has not yet responded to Trump's claim that India will halt Russian oil imports.

President Trump also called PM Modi "a friend of mine" and a close partner despite friction over energy policy, noting, "We have a great relationship," when asked if he saw India as a reliable partner amid tensions with China.

Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for allowing President Trump to 'dictate' terms amidst the exchange of congratulatory messages and calls despite snubs.

Gandhi has also been criticising PM Modi for not 'refuting' Trump's repeated claims of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire after Operation Sindoor in May. The government, however, has consistently maintained that the ceasefire was achieved after contact between Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and India, without third-party mediation.

India – US Ties

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50%, including a 25% additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as“unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”. India has also been upset over Trump's new policy on H1B visas.

However, the recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump have raised hopes for a positive outcome from the ongoing trade negotiations.

