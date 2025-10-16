John Mulligan Joins Johnson Brunetti
Franklin, MA, Needham, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, October 15, 2025 -- Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm, founded in 2003, recently announced the addition of John R. Mulligan as an associate financial advisor.
Mulligan attended Providence College and earned a bachelor's degree in finance administration management. As an associate financial advisor, Mulligan assists the Johnson Brunetti's lead advisors in helping clients reach their financial goals. He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and skill into his role and holds a Series 63 and 65 certification and is licensed for life and health Insurance in Massachusetts.
“From his time with Fidelity, John brings a strong service background in his role as associate financial advisor,” said David Shapiro, Regional Director of Wealth.“He has made quite an impression so far and we're looking forward to watching his growth as an advisor.”
“The atmosphere here at Johnson Brunetti, both from a client and co-worker standpoint, has been great,” said Mulligan.“I've been particularly impressed with how in-depth we go with clients to provide the best investment solution for their needs and goals.”
A Concord, MA native and current resident of Boston's North End, Mulligan enjoys golf, snow skiing and water skiing in his spare time.
About Johnson Brunetti:
Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit
