Furuno To Exhibit At The International Timing And Sync Forum (ITSF) 2025

■About ITSF

The International Timing and Sync Forum (ITSF) is one of the world's leading conferences in the field of time synchronization. This exhibition brings together experts and industry professionals from sectors that form the backbone of social infrastructure-such as telecommunications, finance, smart grids, and data centers-to showcase the latest technological trends and solutions. As the importance of time synchronization continues to grow, ITSF attracts global attention as a platform for sharing cutting-edge knowledge and shaping the future of the industry.

■Exhibit overview and Furuno technological strengths

At this year's event, we will showcase the Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module(Model: GT-100), which achieves both timing stability of less than 4.5 ns (1σ) and exceptional robustness through dual-frequency reception (L1 and L5). In addition, we will exhibit the Multi-GNSS Timing Antenna (Model: AU-500), which offers high accuracy and superior environmental durability. These products provide strong support for time synchronization in critical infrastructure such as telecommunications and data centers, where service interruptions are unacceptable.

GNSS is an indispensable technology for achieving high-stability time synchronization. However, in recent years, it has faced external threats such as jamming and spoofing*. While various alternative solutions have been proposed, none have completely surpassed GNSS, and each comes with its own advantages and limitations. As a result, in addition to the traditionally important high-sensitivity performance, advanced capabilities such as maintaining timing accuracy and proper handover functionality are increasingly required.

Against this backdrop, Furuno will give a talk on“GNSS Receiver as One Element in Constructing a Reliable and Robust Timing Architecture.” Our engineer will outline the performance requirements for GNSS receivers and present the evaluation results from the“Jammertest” field test conducted in Norway.

■Presentation overview

Schedule: October 30, 2025 (Thu) 14:00–14:15 (CET)

Speaker: Kunihiko Hashimoto, Chief Engineer, Development Department, System Products Division, Furuno

Title: GNSS Receiver as One Element in Constructing a Reliable and Robust Timing Architecture

Summary: GNSS-based high-stability time synchronization technology, countermeasures against jamming and spoofing, and field evaluation results from“Jammertest.”

We have relentlessly pursued stability and robustness in GNSS receivers, tackling these challenges head-on. By leading the way in technological innovation, we provide highly reliable solutions in the field of time synchronization. Moving forward, we remain committed to advancing time synchronization technology and enhancing reliability, contributing to the development of the industry as a technological foundation supporting critical infrastructure.

■Event Overview

Event Name: International Timing and Sync Forum (ITSF) 2025

Dates: October 27 - 30, 2025

Venue: Clarion Congress Hotel, Prague, Czech Republic

Organizer: Executive Industry Events

Official website:

■Products exhibited

Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module GT-100



Multi-GNSS Timing Antenna AU-500



* Jamming and Spoofing: Jamming means radio waves that interfere with GNSS signals. Spoofing means that malicious actors intentionally mimic and broadcast GNSS-like signals with the intent to trick nearby GNSS receivers into calculating incorrect position and/or time.



