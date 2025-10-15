403
Al Sadd Sack Sanchez After Poor Start To QSL Title Defence
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Sadd have parted ways with head coach Felix Sanchez, with assistant coach Sergio Alegre stepping in as interim coach, the reigning Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions announced Wednesday.
“Al Sadd Club's management and head coach Felix Sanchez have mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties. Assistant coach Sergio Alegre will assume responsibility for training the team until a new coaching staff is appointed,” the club posted on its official X handle.
Sanchez, 49, took charge of Al Sadd in July 2024, following a celebrated spell with the Qatar national team, where he oversaw their historic AFC Asian Cup title win in 2019 and led the side in their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance on home soil in 2022. The Spaniard's appointment was seen as a strategic move aimed at restoring Al Sadd's domestic dominance and rekindling their continental competitiveness.
However, the team have struggled for form this season, currently sitting seventh in both the QSL standings and their AFC Champions League Elite group, falling short of the club's high expectations. Alegre, who worked closely with Sanchez during his tenure with both Qatar's youth and senior national teams, will now take charge of preparations for Al Sadd's upcoming AFC Champions League Elite clash against Al Hilal in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Al Arabi appoint Contra as new head coach
Al Arabi have announced the appointment of Romanian coach Cosmin Contra as head coach for the remainder of the season. The club confirmed the move on its official X account, stating that Contra will lead a Romanian coaching staff, though details of the contract were not disclosed.
Contra replaces Pablo Amo, who parted ways with the club after a disappointing start to the Qatar Stars League campaign. Al Arabi have collected only four points from their opening six matches and currently sit 11th in the standings.
A former Romanian international, the 50-year-old Contra enjoyed a distinguished playing career with European giants AC Milan and Atletico Madrid before moving into management. His coaching resume includes stints with Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) and Dinamo Bucharest (Romania), among others.
