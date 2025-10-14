Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-14 03:12:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:34 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc : Announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 22,222,222 units at a price of $0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.55 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following the closing date of the Offering. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading off $0.05 at $0.82.

Full Press Release:

