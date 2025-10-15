403
Al Rayyan Emerge Super Cup Champs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Rayyan emerged as champions of the inaugural basketball Qatar Super Cup as they beat Al Sadd 97-72 in the final held at the Lusail Multi-Purpose Sports Arena Wednesday.
Mohammed bin Saad al-Mughaiseeb, President of the Qatar Basketball Federation, crowned the champions.
Al Rayyan dominated from the tip-off, imposing their style with organised offence built on quick transitions and stout defence to claim the first quarter 36-23.
Al Rayyan extended their lead in the second quarter, outscoring Al Sadd 27-18 thanks to standout performances from their imports.
They maintained control in the third, winning 20-12 with near-total command of the game. Al Sadd mounted a late rally in the fourth, taking it 19-14, but it wasn't enough to close the gap, sealing Al Rayyan's 97-72 win and inaugural Super Cup title.
Rolands Freimanis shone for Al Rayyan with 27 points, while Ding Ding Adel led Al Sadd with 20 points. Al Rayyan advanced to the final with a commanding 101-74 semi-final win over Al Ahli, while Al Sadd progressed after edging Al Arabi 87-82 Rayyan Qatar Super Cup Al Sadd
