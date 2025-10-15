403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World Bank To Open Qatar Office
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, has signed an agreement with the World Bank Group to establish an office that will serve Qatar and support the wider region.
This initiative comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral co-operation and supporting economic development efforts across the region.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, now being held in Washington, DC.
“This agreement reflects Qatar's commitment to deepening its international partnerships with leading financial institutions and accelerating the implementation of sustainable development programmes adopted by the country, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030,” the Ministry of Finance said in a release.
The establishment of the World Bank office in Qatar provides an advanced platform for the exchange of technical and financial expertise with institutions and multilateral organisations.
This new partnership also highlights Qatar's status as a leading regional hub for economic and financial development, reaffirming its commitment to open and effective international cooperation in pursuit of inclusive and sustainable growth Bank Group World Bank Qatar office
This initiative comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral co-operation and supporting economic development efforts across the region.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, now being held in Washington, DC.
“This agreement reflects Qatar's commitment to deepening its international partnerships with leading financial institutions and accelerating the implementation of sustainable development programmes adopted by the country, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030,” the Ministry of Finance said in a release.
The establishment of the World Bank office in Qatar provides an advanced platform for the exchange of technical and financial expertise with institutions and multilateral organisations.
This new partnership also highlights Qatar's status as a leading regional hub for economic and financial development, reaffirming its commitment to open and effective international cooperation in pursuit of inclusive and sustainable growth Bank Group World Bank Qatar office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment