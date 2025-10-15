Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the industrial water treatment chemicals market has experienced a significant increase in size. This market is projected to expand from $31.73 billion in 2024 to $33.69 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The historical growth can be linked to the increased efforts to curb water pollution, a surge in industrial growth, the pressing need for water reuse, and an increase in control of scaling and corrosion, as well as increased utilization of boiler and cooling water treatment.

In the upcoming years, the market size for industrial water treatment chemicals is predicted to experience consistent growth, reaching a value of $40.18 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The push for recycling and reuse, amplifying policy modifications, the expansion of the oil and gas industry, and increased demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are driving this growth in the forecasted period. The period is also expected to see major trends like advanced oxidation processes, intelligent water treatment systems, decreased chemical usage, disinfection technologies, and the elimination of microplastics and micropollutants.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

The development of industrialization coupled with the expansion of the automobile sector are likely to fuel the surge in the industrial water treatment chemicals market. Rapid industrial growth is being witnessed in emerging economies like China and India. Simultaneously, the automobile sector is on a rise; For example, as reported by Brand Finance plc, a brand evaluation firm from the UK, in 2022, the automobile industry saw roughly 78 million units sold, representing a significant rise of 10%. Consequently, the upswing in industrialization and automotive industry proliferation serve as the driving forces for the industrial water treatment chemicals market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals include:

. BWA Water Additives UK Ltd.

. Dow Chemical Company

. Ecolab Inc.

. Ashland Water Technologies

. Kemira Oyj

. Solenis LLC

. Suez S.A

. BASF SE

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. Lonza Group Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market In The Future?

Notable businesses in the industrial water treatment chemicals industry are introducing sophisticated products, such as CURE Chemicals, to amplify the performance, sustainability, and efficacy of water purification processes across diverse industries. For example, in April 2024, Gradient, a water treatment technology provider based in the United States, unveiled CURE Chemicals. CURE Chemicals is a product designed to improve water treatment solutions for vital industrial sectors. The product was designed through a combination of pioneering research and practical feedback. CURE Chemicals' aim is to enhance water quality to meet the rigorous requirements of subsequent processes or drinking water applications. The product range of CURE Chemicals includes over 300 unique formulations, covering corrosion and scale inhibitors, process chemicals, biocides, and antiscalants.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth

The industrial water treatment chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Antifoams, Oxygen Scavengers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides and Disinfectants, Oxidants, PH Conditioners, Sludge Conditioners, Scale Inhibitors, Other Products

2) By Application: Raw Water Treatment, Cooling and Boilers, Effluent Water Treatment and Water Desalination

3) By End User: Oil and Gas, Power, Metal and Mining, Chemical, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Antifoams: Silicone-based Antifoams, Non-silicone Antifoams

2) By Oxygen Scavengers: Liquid Oxygen Scavengers, Solid Oxygen Scavengers

3) By Corrosion Inhibitors: Organic Corrosion Inhibitors, Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitors

4) By Biocides and Disinfectants: Chlorine-based Biocides, Non-chlorine Biocides

5) By Oxidants: Hydrogen Peroxide, Ozone

6) By pH Conditioners: pH Reducers, pH Boosters

7) By Sludge Conditioners: Polymer-based Conditioners

8) By Chemical Additives: Scale Inhibitors

9) By Scale Inhibitors: Phosphate-based Scale Inhibitors, Non-phosphate Scale Inhibitors,

10) By Other Products: Flocculants, Defoamers.



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market By 2025?

In 2024, the most substantial region in the industrial water treatment chemicals market was Asia-Pacific, which is also predicted to exhibit the swiftest growth during the forecast period. The market report for industrial water treatment chemicals encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

