The St Lucia Youth Economy Will Double Resources In The Next Term, Says PM Pierre

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – “We are going to double the resources in the Youth Economy Agency (YEA) for the young people of Saint Lucia,” said Prime Minister Philip J Pierre “ in the next term.

Established by parliament in July of 2022, the YEA provides young people with a special economic space to turn hobbies into entrepreneurship and skills into businesses. And to attract and integrate rural youth and urban, at-risk youth, who must have confidence in the fact that their ideas matter and they can become independent and sustainable entrepreneurs.

The Youth Agency aims to carve out a unique space in the general economic system for youth entrepreneurship and business growth by providing state resources to young people to create sustainable livelihoods through business development, finance and marketing support, and training and mentorship.

“The Youth Economy continues to turn ambition into achievement and dreams into real success stories. Young Saint Lucians like Brendon Charley, better known as Umpa, are living proof that when talent meets opportunity, the results can be extraordinary,” said Prime Minister Pierre. With guidance and support from the Youth Economy Agency, Umpa has strengthened his businesses, expanded his network, and created opportunities that uplift himself and hundreds of young entrepreneurs.”

Prime Minister Pierre continued: “The YEA has given over 1,000 young Saint Lucians the chance to turn their talents into thriving businesses, from farming and fashion to tech and tourism. By providing training, grants, and mentorship, this government has created real opportunities for young people to dream bigger, earn more, and build their own path to success. And, we're just getting started. In our next term, the YEA will expand, reaching even more young entrepreneurs across every community to move this nation forward together.”

Investing in the right skills to formalise the economy and to boost the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) is a bridge to development. Access to productive employment, finance and career pathways is the fusion that the YEA provides to tap a vast network of potential. These are vital for the engine of growth and the future of the country, as reflected in the strategic priorities of the YEA.

“Over the past four years, we have invested heavily in unlocking the potential of our young people through the YEA. Our continued commitment to providing financing, education, skills training, entrepreneurship, and innovation reflects a deep belief in the power of youth to shape their own destiny, to lead, to create, and to transform their communities and Saint Lucia,” Prime Minister Pierre, explained.“Our young people deserve every opportunity to thrive, succeed, and shine.”

The YEA has applied the youth skills programme and the jobs market to retool the workforce and improve job quality.

As a stamp of approval, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), in partnership with the YEA and ministry of agriculture, fisheries, food security and rural development recently celebrated a major milestone with the certificate ceremony for the Boys-to-Men Mushroom Agribusiness Employment Pilot Project.

“This initiative aims to equip our young men with essential skills in mushroom cultivation, providing them with an opportunity to harness their potential and develop entrepreneurial spirit. By investing in youth as vital agents of change, we are not only hedging against unemployment but also promoting innovative solutions that contribute to our nation's sustainable development.”

The project spanned multiple communities , including Gros Islet, Cul De Sac, and Piaye, and reflects a collaborative effort among government ministries, trainers, mentors, and community stakeholders. It aligns with CDB's Youth and Agricultural policies and Private Sector Strategy-all aimed at empowering youth and fostering resilience.

The grant component of the Youth Economy Agency is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank and administered by the Saint Lucia Development Bank. The Prime Minister said, however, that it is not being utilised as it should.

“There have also been additional training opportunities for young people. The last session provided training in e-commerce and marketing, and I want to thank the Taiwanese government for that. What the government will do in the next term is double the money available to the youth economy for grants,” reports the Government Information Service (GIS).“So we're going to see if we can double the amount available, and after discussions with the board, we'll see whether we can increase the amount.”

As the minister responsible for the Youth Economy Agency, Prime Minister Pierre commented on the YEA regional recognition and its special economic space, stating:

“Last week, some colleagues came from Grenada to see what we are doing, and colleagues are coming from other countries of the OECS to observe the success of the YEA as well. It is a unique agency with its own legislation , and in the next budget, we hope to improve the resources available for the youth economy,” the Prime Minister reaffirmed.

The post The St Lucia Youth Economy will double resources in the next term, says PM Pierre appeared first on Caribbean News Global .