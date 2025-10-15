Canamera Energy Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
The proceeds from the sale of the Units are intended to be used to advance the Turvolandia and Sao Sepe Rare Earth properties in Brazil, for staking mining claims in the USA, and for general working capital and corporate purposes, including investor relations. The proceeds from the sale of the FT units are intended be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (CEE), such that they qualify as flow-through mining expenditures for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and can be renounced to the purchasers thereof.
The Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, and the Company may upsize the Private Placement by up to an additional $1,000,000 having regard to prevailing market conditions. The securities issued under this offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. The Company may compensate persons who act as finders for the offering of 6% cash plus 6% finders fees in accordance with the rules of the CSE.
About Canamera Metals Corp.
Canamera is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral resource projects, including the Mantle project in British Columbia, as well as high-quality REE (rare-earth elements) and critical metal assets in the Americas. The Company targets underexplored regions with district-scale potential, leveraging geochemical, geophysical and geological data to identify first-mover opportunities.
