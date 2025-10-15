Laminating Adhesives Market Expanding With $5.08 Billion At 11.8% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Laminating Adhesives Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for laminating adhesives has seen robust growth in recent times. From being valued at $2.98 billion in 2024, it's expected to expand to $3.25 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The historical growth has been the result of various factors, including the expansion of the packaging industry, increased food and beverage packaging, the surge in e-commerce, advancements in sustainable packaging, and the development of the agricultural industry.

The market size of laminating adhesives is predicted to undergo a speedy expansion in the coming years, with an expected worth of $5.08 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Growth factors for this forecasted period include expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, the renewable energy industry, the construction and building materials sector, the automotive industry, and the woodworking industry. Key trends during this period include the adoption of biodegradable packaging, compatibility with digital printing, smart packaging materials, ecological adhesives, and serialisation in the pharmaceuticals sector.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Laminating Adhesives Market?

During the projected period, growth in the automobile industry is anticipated to boost the laminating adhesives market. Laminating adhesives have a variety of applications in vehicles, including structural support, fastening, and sealing. They are used extensively in components like door panels, inlays, armrests, load-bearing floors, seat backrest panels, and ceiling liners. For example, in February 2023, CEIC Data, a China-based data and analytics company, reported that U.S. motor vehicle production had risen to 10.61 million units, up from 10.05 million in December 2022. This represents an impressive year-over-year increase of roughly 5.56% in vehicle manufacturing. Consequently, the rising use of lamination adhesives in vehicle production is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Laminating Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Laminating Adhesives include:

. Henkel AG & Co.

. Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

. BASF SE

. Bostik

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. Evonik Industries AG

. H.B. Fuller Company

. Morchem SA

. Sika AG

. Sun Chemical

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Laminating Adhesives Market?

Leading corporations in the laminating adhesives market are focusing on the production of groundbreaking products like solvent-free laminating adhesives to cater to the increasing need for environment-friendly packaging solutions. These new adhesives, specifically designed for metallized multilayer packaging designs, not only offer superior adhesion and effectiveness but also advocate for ecological conservation. For example, in August 2022, Toyo-Morton Ltd., a well-known laminating adhesives manufacturer from Japan, pioneered a new range of solvent-free laminating adhesives for metallized multilayer packaging designs. These adhesives offer multiple benefits, surpassing traditional solvent-based adhesives, by contributing to environment preservation, enhancing safety, and augmenting performance.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Laminating Adhesives Market Segments

The laminating adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Resin Types

2) By Technology: Solvent-Based, Solvent-Less, Water-Based, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Automotive, Industrial Application, Packaging, Medical, Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Polyurethane: Water-Based Polyurethane Adhesives, Solvent-Based Polyurethane Adhesives, Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesives

2) By Acrylic: Water-Based Acrylic Adhesives, Solvent-Based Acrylic Adhesives, Reactive Acrylic Adhesives

3) By Other Resin Types: Epoxy Adhesives, Silicone Adhesives, Vinyl Adhesives

Which Regions Are Dominating The Laminating Adhesives Market Landscape?

For the year 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the market of laminating adhesives. Furthermore, it is forecasted to be the most rapidly expanding region in the market share of laminating adhesives. The laminating adhesives market report incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

