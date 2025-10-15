Norway To Provide More Support For Ukraine Via NATO Initiative

MENAFN - IANS) Oslo, Oct 16 (IANS) Norway aims to provide 2 billion Norwegian kroner (198 million US dollars) to a NATO-coordinated aid package for Ukraine, the Norwegian government said in a press release.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said the Nordic country is joining a group of European countries to fund a package that will secure defence equipment for Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Several European countries are coordinating contributions under the new US-led initiative -- Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) -- a program through which NATO allies fund military assistance for Ukraine drawn directly from the US weapon stockpiles.

Norway has previously contributed 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner to an earlier PURL package.

The PURL initiative was officially launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. (1 Norwegian krone = 0.099 US dollar)

Earlier, on October 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas to discuss EU support for Ukraine, according to the presidential press service.

The two sides addressed recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the steps needed to strengthen the country's energy resilience.

Kallas noted that European specialists are currently assessing the type of assistance Ukraine requires to restore its energy system.

The meeting also covered defence support for Ukraine, the use of frozen Russian assets, and new EU sanctions against Russia.

During a press conference after the talks with Kallas, Zelensky announced plans to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Moscow will have a "very firm response" if the EU takes any actions targeting Russian assets, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on October 2.