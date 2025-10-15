Nouryon Expands Polymer Specialties Leadership With Metal Alkyls Capacity Increase, New MMAO Production Capability And Organic Peroxides Innovation Center In China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon today announced important investments in China to support the country's increasing demand for high-performance polymers and grow alongside its customers in one of the world's fastest growing polymer markets. At its site in Jiaxing, Nouryon has completed a capacity expansion for metal alkyls production, which will ultimately double its ability to produce triethylaluminum, a co-catalyst essential in the manufacture of polyethylene and polypropylene for packaging, automotive components and consumer goods.

In 2027, Nouryon will also begin producing modified methylaluminoxane (MMAO) in China, a key component in catalysts for polyolefin elastomers used in solar panels, another rapidly growing segment in China. Additionally, in 2026, the company will open an organic peroxides innovation center in Tianjin to provide specialized polymer application capabilities for faster product development and enhanced customer support.

“Nouryon's investments in China reflect our commitment to delivering future-ready polymer specialties solutions through localized manufacturing and innovation,” said Larry Ryan, president at Nouryon.“By leveraging our global polymer catalyst expertise and applying it to local market needs, we are enhancing supply reliability, accelerating innovation and supporting our customers' growth.” Ryan added that the metal alkyls expansion also included key infrastructure upgrades, specifically the installation of advanced thermal oxidizer emission control systems and added capabilities for blending and cylinder transfilling.

These developments further strengthen the strategic importance of Nouryon's Jiaxing site, which already houses an R&D laboratory established in 2024. The lab focuses on improving process efficiency and pioneering new production methods for metal alkyls, playing a vital role in supporting polyolefin innovation and regulatory alignment in China.

To mark these milestones, Nouryon hosted an event at its Jiaxing site attended by company executives, key customers, government officials and members of local trade media.

These projects fall under Nouryon's Performance Materials segment within its Polymer Specialties business unit. As a global leader in this space, Nouryon's polymer solutions help make products lighter, more durable and more efficient – supporting innovation across the entire polymer lifecycle, from production and modification to recycling.

Nouryon operates a global network of metal alkyl production sites in La Porte, Texas; Rotterdam, Netherlands; and Jiaxing, China. The company also operates metal alkyl application centers in Deventer, Netherlands; and Jiaxing, China, and transfilling and blending stations in Jiaxing, China; Paulínia, Brazil; and Mahad, India.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader , with dual headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, and is incorporated in Ireland. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. The shared commitment of our more than 8,200 employees to our customers, business growth , safety, sustainability , and innovation continues to drive consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit Nouryon and follow us on LinkedIn .

