Hexane Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hexane Market Through 2025?

In the last few years, there has been a consistent expansion in the hexane market size. It is projected to rise from a value of $2.39 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.47 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Several contributing factors to the exponential growth during this historic period include the legalization of hemp cultivation and usage in certain areas, the growing customer demand for natural and plant-based products, increased awareness regarding the nutritional advantages of hemp, the emergence of health and wellness trends, along with a surge in the demand for hemp seeds and oil for cooking purposes.

Anticipations are high for a robust expansion in the hexane market in the coming years, with an estimated value of $3.31 billion by 2029, reflecting a 7.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth forecast in the period under consideration is owed to regulatory encouragement towards using hemp-based ingredients in food, widespread presence in budding economies, growing customer attraction to sustainable and earth-friendly products, and the escalating use in functional foods and nutraceuticals. There's a heightened consumer awareness of the health benefits derived from hemp. Noteworthy developments projected within this period encompass advancements in technology for processing hemp, innovative creations in hemp-infused products such as snacks and beverages, CBD-enhanced hemp items, substitutes for dairy using hemp, and options that are gluten-free and friendly to allergens.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Hexane Market?

The growth of the hexane market is predicted to be fueled by the ramped-up production of edible oil in the forthcoming years. Essential dietary fats referred to as edible oils have significant roles in human health by catering to nutritional needs, facilitating growth, and ensuring the proper operation of several biological systems including the brain, the nervous network, and the endocrine system. Hexane is known for its frequent use in the extraction of edible oil, as it possesses attributes such as quick oil recovery, a narrow boiling range of 63-69°C, and an impressive solubilizing capacity. For example, in July 2023, India's edible oil imports surged by 39.31% YoY in June 2022, hitting a total of 13.11 lakh tons, as cited by Economic Times Retail, an Indian newspaper. Hence, the escalating production of edible oil is driving the expansion of the hexane market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Hexane Market?

Major players in the Hexane include:

. Exxon Mobil Corporation

. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp)

. GFS Chemicals

. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

. Junyuan Petroleum Group

. Rompetrol S.A.

. Sumitomo Chemical Co.

. Chevron Corporation

. China National Petroleum Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hexane Industry?

Strategic alliances and joint ventures are becoming increasingly prevalent trends in the hexane market. Key market players are investing in partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market standing. For example, in January 2022, the petrochemical company based in Russia, SIBUR, joined hands with Technip Energies, an engineering and technology firm hailing from France. The aim of this partnership was to license a specific technology designed for the production of hexene-1 from ethylene. The partnership between SIBUR and Technip Energies is anticipated to lead to licensing arrangements with global polyolefin producers as well as incorporating the former's technology in comprehensive design solutions to establish new production capabilities for superior polyethylene grades.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Hexane Market

The hexanemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: N-Hexane, Isohexane, Neohexane

2) By Grade: Polymer Grade, Food Grade, Other Grades

3) By Application: Industrial Solvents, Edible Oil Extractant, Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By N-Hexane: Industrial Grade N-Hexane, Laboratory Grade N-Hexane

2) By Isohexane: Isomeric Mixture Of Hexanes, Specialty Isohexane Products

3) By Neohexane: Specialty Chemicals Derived From Neohexane, Industrial Applications Of Neohexane

Global Hexane Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the Hexane market following North America, which was the second biggest region. This market study encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, providing detailed insights into the hexane industry across these geographical areas.

