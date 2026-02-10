Trump Threatens To Bar New US-Canada Bridge From Opening, Demands Talks With Ottawa

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to bar the new $4.7 billion bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario from opening, in his latest salvo against Canada over trade issues.

Trump cited Canada's ownership of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, its refusal to stock some U.S. alcoholic beverages on Canadian store shelves, Canada's tariffs on dairy products and its trade talks with China.

The bridge was financed by Canada because the U.S. refused to pay for it and is set to open in the coming months. The costs will be financed by tolls over 30 years.

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve," Trump said on social media. "We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset."

In 2012, Michigan's then-Governor Rick Snyder accepted a Canadian government offer to fund most of the new Gordie Howe bridge's costs, and took the unusual step of using executive authority to bypass the legislature. Construction began in 2018 and the bridge is nearing completion.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on January 30 published a rule declaring the bridge to be an official port of entry and says the bridge will save $12.7 million annually for travelers by reducing congestion and travel time while easing traffic flows.

The Canadian Embassy in Washington and the bridge authority did not immediately comment.

A spokesperson for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said "Canada financed the construction of the bridge - which was built by union construction workers from both sides of the border - and it will be operated under a joint ownership agreement between Michigan and Canada... It's going to open one way or another."

Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, said "canceling this project will have serious repercussions. Higher costs for Michigan businesses, less secure supply chains, and ultimately, fewer jobs." She added Trump is "punishing Michiganders for a trade war he started. The only reason Canada is on the verge of a trade deal with China is because President Trump has kicked them in the teeth for a year."

Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, said Trump endorsed the bridge in 2017. "Nothing has changed. We cannot forget Canada is our friend and ally," Dingell said. "We have to stop these cheap shots. It helps no one, and it especially hurts our economy."

In 2023, Detroit was the second-largest U.S. freight port by value and was the largest on the U.S.-Canada border, handling $126 billion of value traded by commercial trucks.

The bridge will help ease truck traffic, which is handled by the Ambassador Bridge. The Gordie Howe Bridge will cut 20 minutes off the crossing time, saving truckers $2.3 billion over 30 years, according to a University of Windsor study.

Trump has made a number of threats against Canada in his second term and drastically hiked tariffs on the U.S. northern neighbor. Last month, he said he would impose a 100% tariff on Canada if it follows through on a trade deal with China.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in January traveled to China to reset the countries' strained relationship and reached a trade deal with Canada's second-biggest trading partner after the U.S.

Trump also said in January the U.S. would decertify Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50% import tariffs on all aircraft made in Canada until Ottawa certified a number of planes produced by U.S. rival Gulfstream. The Trump administration so far has taken no actions against Canadian aircraft.