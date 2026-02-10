Qatar To Play Ireland In Preparations For FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set to face Ireland in an international friendly. The match will be held at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on May 28, Qatar Football Association said.

This encounter is part of Al Annabi's preparations for the FIFA World Cup 26 finals, to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Qatar has been drawn into Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland, and one European playoff winner.

In the latest FIFA rankings for January, Qatar holds 56th place, while the Ireland is positioned 59th.

The two sides have met twice before, during the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The first match, held in Debrecen, Hungary in March 2021, ended in a 1-1 draw. The second fixture, which was played in Dublin, saw Ireland record a 4-0 victory.

As part of their ongoing preparations, Al Annabi will also play friendly matches against Argentina and Serbia. These games are scheduled during an international gathering in Doha from March 26th to 31st, which will feature six World Cup-qualified teams.