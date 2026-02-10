Dewa Reports Record 2025 Profit As Clean Energy Output Surges

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (Dewa) delivered the strongest financial performance in its history in 2025, posting record revenue, profit and clean energy generation as demand for electricity and water continued to grow across the emirate.

Dewa reported annual revenue of Dh32.84 billion, up 6.02 per cent year on year, with Ebitda rising to Dh17.37 billion, an increase of 10.47 per cent. Operating profit surged 17.90 per cent to Dh10.99 billion, while profit after tax jumped 25.66 per cent to Dh9.09 billion, marking the utility's highest-ever earnings.

Calling 2025 a landmark year, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa, said the results reflected the company's operational resilience, disciplined execution and commitment to sustainability.“For the year 2025, Dewa delivered the strongest financial and operational performance in its history... supported by the highest levels of power generation, clean energy production, desalinated water output and peak demand ever achieved by the Group,” he said. He noted that clean power generation exceeded 10 TWh for the first time, underscoring Dewa's contribution to the UAE's Net Zero 2050 vision.

Record power and water demand

Dewa generated 62.21 TWh of electricity in 2025, up 5.10 per cent from 2024, with clean energy accounting for 10.10 TWh, a 52.38 per cent year‐on‐year jump. Clean energy represented 16.23 per cent of total generation. Peak power demand rose 5.83 per cent to 11.39 GW, reflecting the emirate's rapid growth.

Water demand also hit new highs. Desalinated water consumption reached 161.505 billion imperial gallons, up 6.62 per cent from the previous year, while daily peak demand climbed to 487 million imperial gallons, compared to 455 MIG in 2024. Dewa added 56,897 new customer accounts, bringing the total to 1,327,182, a 4.48 per cent annual increase.

Q4 momentum continues

The fourth quarter alone saw Dewa generate 14.24 TWh of power, including 2.18 TWh of clean energy, a 38.35 per cent increase from the same quarter in 2024. Water demand for the period reached 40.55 BIG, up 5.14 per cent year on year, while the customer base expanded by 17,823 accounts.

Investment in infrastructure and future capacity

Dewa invested Dh11.72 billion in 2025 to expand renewable capacity, desalination facilities and transmission networks. By year-end, total installed generation capacity reached 17,979 MW, including 3,860 MW from clean energy sources. Desalinated water production capacity stood at 495 MIGD.

Looking ahead, Dewa expects to exceed 23 GW of total installed power capacity by 2030, with 8.3 GW from renewables, representing 36.1 per cent of the future mix. Desalinated water capacity is planned to reach 735 MIGD, with 308 MIGD powered by renewable-energy-driven seawater reverse osmosis technology.

Dividend policy remains robust

Dewa reaffirmed its commitment to its semi‐annual dividend framework, noting that profit after tax covers its Dh6.2 billion annual dividend by 1.46 times. For the first half of 2025, the company distributed Dh3.1 billion to shareholders, with a similar payout expected in April 2026 pending assembly approval.