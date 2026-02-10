Whatsapp Web Gets Voice And Video Calling, But Is It Available In The UAE?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) WhatsApp Web has played a secondary role to the company's mobile and desktop apps for years now, offering a convenient way to type messages on a larger screen but stopping short of delivering the full WhatsApp experience. That is now beginning to change. WhatsApp has started rolling out native voice and video calling support on its web app, allowing users to place calls directly from their browser without installing additional software.

Launched in 2015, WhatsApp Web was designed as a lightweight companion to the main app. While Windows and macOS users have had access to voice and video calls since 2021, browser users were notably left out. With this update, WhatsApp Web takes a significant step toward feature parity with its desktop counterparts, especially for users who spend most of their time on a computer.

According to details shared by WABetaInfo, eligible users will see dedicated voice and video call buttons appear at the top of one-to-one chats on WhatsApp Web. Starting a call works similarly to the desktop apps, with a single click initiating either an audio or video conversation.

At this stage, the calling feature is limited to individual chats, with group calls not yet supported. WhatsApp is reportedly refining the experience before expanding availability further.

Privacy remains a core focus. Voice and video calls made through WhatsApp Web continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption using the Signal protocol, ensuring the same level of security across web, mobile, and desktop platforms. The update also introduces screen sharing during video calls, making WhatsApp Web more useful for work-related discussions, presentations, or remote assistance.

Is WhatsApp Web voice and video call available in the UAE?

The rollout is currently limited to WhatsApp Web beta users, with a wider release expected in the coming weeks. In the UAE, availability remains subject to approval by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), with WhatsApp calling features still restricted on mobile and desktop apps.



