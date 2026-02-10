Qatar Partakes In Meeting Of Standing Committee For Arab Media In Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated in the 104th session of the Standing Committee for Arab Media in Kuwait on Tuesday, with the participation of representatives from media ministries and authorities in Arab countries. The session was held in preparation for the meeting of the Council of Arab Information Ministers and to follow up on the implementation of joint Arab media strategies and plans.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Director of the Office of International Cooperation and Agreements at the Qatar Media Corporation, Abdullah Ghanem Al Binali Al Mohannadi.

The session addressed a number of priority media issues, most notably strengthening the role of Arab media in supporting the Palestinian cause, countering misleading narratives, and intensifying international media efforts to highlight the suffering of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

The committee also discussed developments in the digital media landscape, particularly the use of artificial intelligence technologies in media work, the ethics of its use, and ways to combat the phenomenon of misinformation, rumors, and hate speech on digital platforms.



At the end of its meeting, the committee presented a set of recommendations and proposals to for approval by the Council of Arab Information Ministers, which will contribute to strengthening joint Arab media coordination, keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the media sector, and consolidating the presence of Arab media regionally and internationally.